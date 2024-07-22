22-year-old man booked for sending girlfriend’s sex clips to mother and uncle

Mumbai: The police have launched a manhunt for a 22-year-old man on Sunday who allegedly assaulted his 20-year-old girlfriend and circulated her nude photographs and videos to her mother and uncle. HT Image

The Azad Maidan police officials said the victim has been living in Marine Lines along with her grandmother and uncle for the last two years. She is currently pursuing an air hostess course from an institute in the city. Her boyfriend was suspicious of her character and recorded a video of them having sex.

“We have registered a case against the man based on the woman’s statement and are searching for the accused,” said senior police inspector Nitin Tadake.

Earlier, the woman was staying in her native place at Mysore, Karnataka along with her parents. She stated in the FIR that her parents were against her friendship with the man and the family decided to send her to grandmother’s place in Mumbai for her further education.

She came to Mumbai in 2022 and enrolled herself to a college in Charni Road. While completing her graduation, she is also pursuing a course to become a flight attendant. She alleged that in January 2022, she and her boyfriend established physical relations and he recorded videos on his mobile phone. The woman said that on June 19, 2024, when she was returning home from an air hostess course, the man followed her after being suspicious of her character and assaulted her.

The victim then informed her uncle and they approached the DN Nagar police station and registered a case against the man. She also told her parents in Mysore fearing that he might harm her in the future so a non-cognisable complaint was also registered in Mysore. On the occasion of Muharram, her parents, sister and brother came to Mumbai to meet her. On July 20, the accused sent the video and pictures of their physical relationship to her mother and uncle’s mobile phone.

The family immediately rushed to the Azad Maidan police station and registered a case under sections 75 (sexual harassment) and 77 (whoever watches, or captures the image of a woman engaging in a private act) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) along with the information technology act.