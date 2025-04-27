22-year-old run over by BEST bus in Prabhadevi

MUMBAI: A 22-year, scooter-borne delivery boy, a resident of Worli Koliwada, died after he was run over by a BEST bus on Appasaheb Marathe Marg in Prabhadevi, on Friday. Police said they are in the process of identifying the driver of the bus, which was travelling from Chunabhatti to Worli when the accident took place. (Shutterstock)

They also said the deceased, Sarthak Jangam, 22, appeared to have been trying to overtake the bus from the left, the wrong side, when he was crushed under one of its wheels. The driver, they added, was steering the bus towards a bus stop on the left of the street, without signaling, police claimed.

“We have registered a case under Section 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash or negligent driving on a public road) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023,” said an officer with the Dadar police.

The complaint was registered by Milind Amburkar, 50, also a resident of Worli Koliwada, who was waiting for a bus on Appasaheb Marathe Marg at around 8.50 pm, when he heard a loud thud. He saw BEST bus No 171 approaching and, after it passed by, he noticed a man on the road, next to a scooter lying on its side. “There was blood everywhere,” Amburkar told the police.

Police said the deceased, Sarthak Jangam, was a delivery boy with Sahakari Bhandar in Agar Bazar, Dadar West. He was on a delivery call when the accident took place.