24-year-old biker dead after trailer rams into him in Bhiwandi
A 24-year-old biker was mowed down by a trailer at Mankoli in Bhiwandi on Wednesday night.
The incident occurred near the bridge at Mankoli Naka when the biker was on his way to Thane.
Viththal Badhe, Assistant Police Inspector, Narpoli police station, said, “The deceased has been identified as Rahman Asrar Shah, who lived with his family in Vitthal Nagar area of Ulhasnagar. He was going from Ulhasnagar towards Thane for personal work when the trailer came from behind and rammed into him. The driver who fled the spot was allegedly speeding. We will nab the accused soon.”
A passer-by informed the police about the incident. The police admitted Shah to Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital, where he was declared dead before arrival.
The police have registered a case against the unknown driver for causing death by negligence under the relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act.
Over 10 lakh children out of schools/anganawadis in Karnataka: Survey
The High Court of Karnataka has been informed that as many as 10 lakh children below the age of 14 in the state are out of schools and anganawadis. The survey report was submitted to the court by 'amicus curiae' in a public interest litigation senior advocate K N Phaneendra. The report says 15,338 children aged between six and 14 are out of school across Karnataka.
Mumbai: Film producer Sandeep Singh gets death threat, files police complaint
Film producer Sandeep Singh on Thursday filed a police complaint after a Facebook user issued death threats to him saying he would be killed the way popular Punjabi singer and politician Sidhu Moosewala was murdered. Sandeep Singh, known for producing movies like Mary Kom, Aligarh, Sarabjit, Bhoomi, PM Narendra Modi and Jhund, founded the film production company Legend Studios in 2015. On Wednesday, he received threats on Facebook from a user named, Krishna Singh Rajput.
Bandra man arrested for threatening to recreate ‘Udaipur-like incident’ in city
Mumbai A 25-year-old Bandra man was arrested for posting a message on Twitter and threatening to recreate a 'Udaipur-like' incident in the city if anyone said anything wrong about Islam. The accused also issued death threats to a Marathi TV channel anchor who had commented on former Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Nupur Sharma's comments on Prophet Mohammed, said police officials.
Bihar: Teacher who brutally thrashed boy with sticks in Patna sent to jail
A teacher was jailed on Thursday for mercilessly thrashing a five-year-old boy at Jaya Public school, Oriyara area, Patna police said. Police said the teacher lost control when the boy presented his work while he was busy talking with a girl student in the classroom. Probe on, video goes viral “The teacher caught the boy's hair and started kicking and punching him. It continued till the stick broke into two pieces,” said a police official.
Eknath Shinde takes charge as chief minister of Maharashtra
Exactly a week after he took oath as the twentieth chief minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde on Thursday officially took charge at Mantralaya, the state government's administrative headquarters in Mumbai. Read Maharashtra: CM Eknath Shinde pulls up officials over biker's pothole death Shinde said his family members also attended the ceremony. “My daughter-in-law Vrushali and, wife Lata, son Shrikant, father Sambhaji Shinde grandson Rudransh were also present,” the 64-year-old politician tweeted.
