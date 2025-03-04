MUMBAI: A 24-year-old biker was killed in a road rage incident in Nalasopara when he was on his way to attend his friend’s birthday party in the early hours of Monday. According to the police, the incident took place at around 1.30 am when the victim, identified as Saurabh Anil Mishra, and his friend Sachin Sharma (25) were riding towards Santosh Bhavan in Nalasopara to pick up a friend. 24-year-old biker killed by acquaintances with iron rod in Nalasopara

Sharma, an eyewitness to the incident, told the police that around 1.30 am, when they were on their motorcycles on the road leading to Sant Rohidas Society and Mahura Bal Vikas School near Mochapada, they saw Kaushik Chauhan (20) and Ajay Chauhan (21), two brothers whom they knew from the neighbourhood, standing near their house.

“Saurabh’s Bullet was ahead of my motorcycle,” said Sharma, manager of a petrol pump in Virar. “A little further down the road, Saurabh suddenly stopped, so I too did. I asked him what had happened, and Vivek Gupta, who was riding pillion with Saurabh, told us that Kaushik had made a derogatory comment about Saurabh’s mother. We turned our motorcycles back to confront Kaushik and Ajay.”

Sharma said that when they confronted the duo, Kaushik replied that Saurabh’s bike had brushed past him and he had told him to ride carefully. Saurabh, however, maintained that his bike did not touch Kaushik.

“This led to a verbal spat between Saurabh and the brothers,” said Sharma. “Kaushik and Ajay abused Saurabh and punched him. Vivek and I intervened but Kaushik and Ajay were not in a frame of mind to listen. Since their house was nearby, their parents, Appesh Chauhan and Sunita Devi Chauhan, came there after hearing the noise, and also started hitting Saurabh and Vivek.”

Sharma said that he stopped the fight and took Saurabh towards his bike when Kaushik went to his house and returned with an iron rod. He then smashed Saurabh’s head, leaving him in a pool of blood.

“We rushed Saurabh to Lakshmi Hospital in Vijaynagar in Nalasopara, where we were told to admit him to a trauma care hospital,” said Sharma. “We then took him to at least three hospitals by ambulance before he was admitted to Sanjivani Hospital in Virar.” Around 3.00 am on Monday, Saurabh succumbed to his injuries.

The Tulinj police have registered a case of murder against Kaushik Chauhan, his brother and his parents, and are in the process of formally placing them under arrest.