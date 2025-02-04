Menu Explore
24-year-old man remanded in custody for rape at Bandra Terminus

ByMegha Sood
Feb 04, 2025 08:18 AM IST

Mumbai: A metropolitan magistrate court in Bandra on Monday remanded the 24-year-old man to five days of police custody after he was arrested by the Bandra Government Railway Police (GRP) for allegedly raping a 54-year-old woman in a vacant mail train at Bandra Terminus early Sunday morning

Mumbai: A metropolitan magistrate court in Bandra on Monday remanded the 24-year-old man to five days of police custody after he was arrested by the Bandra Government Railway Police (GRP) for allegedly raping a 54-year-old woman in a vacant mail train at Bandra Terminus early Sunday morning.

The woman, terrified by the accused, did not scream for help even though her 19-year-old son was sleeping just metres away. The accused, identified as Rahul Abdul Shaikh, was arrested within two hours after the woman and her son approached the police. Investigators tracked him down using the victim’s description and CCTV footage from the station. Shaikh, a footpath dweller and an illegal porter, was apprehended at the station when he returned for work.

According to the victim, who hails from Haridwar and had travelled to Mumbai with her 19-year-old son to visit her relatives in Matunga. She told the Bandra GRP that they had arrived in the city just hours before the incident but were unable to leave the terminus as they lacked funds for a hotel and did not want to disturb their relatives at night. They found an empty mail train and decided to sleep inside. “The train was stationed at platforms 6 and 7, which are secluded and far from the main area,” a Bandra GRP officer said. Around 2 am, the accused allegedly entered the compartment, gagged the woman’s mouth, and raped her. He also stole 2,000 that had fallen from her clothes before fleeing the scene.

After the ordeal, the woman woke her son, and they immediately sought help from the police. Following an extensive search, Shaikh was arrested at 4 am on Monday. During questioning, he failed to provide any identity documents. Officers suspect he may have provided a false name and could be misleading the investigation. “We are verifying his identity to determine whether he is a local resident or an immigrant, and to check if he has a criminal record,” an officer said.

Meanwhile, a Railway Protection Force (RPF) jawan has been suspended for negligence in failing to monitor the platform adequately.

