24-year-old walks on Mumbai Metro One tracks, disrupts services for 17 minutes

A 24-year-old man climbed onto the tracks at Andheri metro station and walked nearly two kilometres to the Azad Nagar metro station, disrupting Mumbai Metro One services for nearly 17 minutes on Wednesday afternoon. Mumbai: A metro train arrives at Andheri metro station (PTI FILE PHOTO)

Police said a first information report (FIR) has been filed against the man, a Vasai resident who worked at a clothing shop in Ghatkopar. He has been booked under sections 64 (unlawfully entering metro premises or trespassing on metro tracks) and 67 (unlawfully obstructing the running of a metro train) of the Metro Railways (Operation and Maintenance) Act, 2002.

A police officer said the man had been distressed following a dispute with his brother earlier in the day and had travelled from Vasai to Andheri via a local train to catch the metro to Ghatkopar.

Why he climbed onto the tracks is still unclear.

“His answers were vague,” said an officer at the Andheri police station. “He had a dispute the same day with his brother; the brother assaulted him,” the officer said, adding that the man travelled from Vasai to Andheri by local train and then reached the Andheri metro station to reach Ghatkopar.

He wanted to use a restroom at the Andheri metro station but grew frustrated when he did not receive a clear answer. He then climbed down onto the tracks.

The station controller promptly alerted the security staff about the incident and stopped services on platform number two.

Metro services on the route were resumed at 3:59 pm after a 17-minute halt.