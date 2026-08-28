MUMBAI: Of the 250-odd tourists from Maharashtra stranded in Nepal, 61 are still to be traced. After Wednesday’s glacial collapse on the Nepal-Tibet border, the state government has requested the ministry of external affairs (MEA) to assist in bringing them back to Maharashtra. More than 50 tourists stranded in various parts of Nepal are from Mumbai and Pune. 250-odd tourists from Maha still stuck, 61 yet to be traced.

A group of 150 tourists from the state is stranded in Mansarovar in Tibet, and are in touch with the Indian government. Another 114 tourists are stranded in various parts of Nepal. Of these, 61 are unaccounted for. So far, a total 53 tourists or their relatives from various parts of Maharashtra informed the state government that they are safe.

“We fear that some tourists have been washed away in the flash floods, as they were in the path of the floods. All 150 tourists in Mansarovar need to be airlifted. The MEA will take a call on this,” said a state government official.

The official said the single-largest group of stranded is Mumbai and Pune, followed by districts including Nashik, Nagpur and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

“People stranded at high altitudes in Mansarovar and other parts of Nepal will be airlifted, while those closer to the border will be brought back by train to Bihar. The Maharashtra Resident Commissionerate in Delhi is in constant touch with the central government for their evacuation,” he said.

The officer said two women tourists, Smita Pawar and Yogini Patil, who suffered severe hypoxia, or altitude sickness while at Mansarovar, are undergoing medical treatment at a hospital in Nepal.

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “We are in constant touch with the ministry of external affairs and the central government. There are some stranded in Tibet and their evacuation from Nepal has become difficult. We are seeking the central government’s help with this. State disaster management minister Girish Mahajan is monitoring the situation,” he said.

A group of 106 tourists from Nagpur and some other parts, who were in Nepal when disaster struck, have been rescued and will begin their journey home on Friday. “They will reach Janakpur on Friday morning, and from there they will take a train to Nagpur and other parts from Bihar,” according to a statement issued by the chief minister’s office.

Yogesh Gawande, one of those rescued, said, “We were stuck in a bus near Kathmandu. Since the bigger bus was not able to ply, four mini-buses were arranged for our transportation. We are on our way back home”.

Mahajan said, “We are in contact with the stranded people and the central government. We are also collecting data on people stranded in Nepal from various districts in the state. A list is being prepared for evacuation.”