Jun 20, 2025
25-kg weed, diamonds worth 1.6 crore seized from smugglers at CSMI Airport

ByManish Kumar Pathak
Jun 20, 2025 08:12 AM IST

Mumbai AIU seized 24.96 kg of hydroponic weed worth ₹24.66 crore and arrested three from the airport; another passenger caught with ₹1.71 crore in valuables.

Mumbai: The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) on Wednesday seized 24.96 kilograms of hydroponic weed and arrested three persons from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. The substance was allegedly being smuggled into India from Thailand. In a separate case, the AIU seized Saudi Riyals and diamonds totalling 1.71 crore from a passenger departing to Dubai and arrested him. The four arrested are in judicial custody.

25-kg weed, diamonds worth 1.6 crore seized from smugglers at CSMI Airport

The AIU, acting on a tip-off, intercepted a couple arriving from Bangkok and seized 24.96 kilograms of hydroponic weed worth 24.66 crore from their luggage. The couple revealed the identity of a dealer who was waiting outside the airport to collect the consignment. Subsequently, the dealer was arrested. During interrogation, he revealed that he was a resident of Bhayender and that he was merely working on instructions. The three accused, booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, are remanded in judicial custody. The accused are allegedly a part of an international drug trafficking syndicate. The police said they are investigating the case.

In the second case, the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) intercepted a passenger departing for Dubai on Tuesday and seized 50,000 Saudi Riyals, equivalent to 11.14 lakh, 406.90 grams of lab-grown diamonds worth 47.22 lakh, and 245.3 grams of natural diamonds worth 1.24 crore. The seized material is worth a total of 1.71 crore. Subsequently, the passenger was arrested.

Follow Us On