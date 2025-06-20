Mumbai: The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) on Wednesday seized 24.96 kilograms of hydroponic weed and arrested three persons from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. The substance was allegedly being smuggled into India from Thailand. In a separate case, the AIU seized Saudi Riyals and diamonds totalling ₹1.71 crore from a passenger departing to Dubai and arrested him. The four arrested are in judicial custody. 25-kg weed, diamonds worth ₹ 1.6 crore seized from smugglers at CSMI Airport

The AIU, acting on a tip-off, intercepted a couple arriving from Bangkok and seized 24.96 kilograms of hydroponic weed worth ₹24.66 crore from their luggage. The couple revealed the identity of a dealer who was waiting outside the airport to collect the consignment. Subsequently, the dealer was arrested. During interrogation, he revealed that he was a resident of Bhayender and that he was merely working on instructions. The three accused, booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, are remanded in judicial custody. The accused are allegedly a part of an international drug trafficking syndicate. The police said they are investigating the case.

In the second case, the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) intercepted a passenger departing for Dubai on Tuesday and seized 50,000 Saudi Riyals, equivalent to ₹11.14 lakh, 406.90 grams of lab-grown diamonds worth ₹47.22 lakh, and 245.3 grams of natural diamonds worth ₹1.24 crore. The seized material is worth a total of ₹1.71 crore. Subsequently, the passenger was arrested.