25-year-old man arrested for threatening father with revolver
A 25-year-old man from Nhava village has been arrested by Nhava Sheva police for threatening his father with a revolver over a family dispute.
The accused, identified as Vikrant Jaywant Bhoir, had been staying with his wife and away from his parents since the last three months due to the domestic dispute. The complainant in this incident, mother of the accused, Vasanti Jaywant Bhoir (46), lived with her husband Jaywant and younger son, Hamkesh Bhoir (23), in Nhava village.
A year ago, the complainant and her husband had built a house in Nhava village on a land that belonged to the complainant. The accused had then asked his parents to let him use the house for his office purpose. The accused too invested some money in doing the interiors of the house. Due to the dispute between the parents and the son, the parents asked him to handover the house back to them.
“On Thursday, at around 6.30am, the accused visited his parents’ house and started abusing his father and asked him to come out. Meanwhile, people gathered outside the house. The son then removed a revolver and fired two rounds in the air. He started asking for the money that he had invested in the house. The younger son of the complainant came out and intervened to solve the fight. After that the mother approached us and registered a case, he was arrested,” said Madhukar Bhatte, senior police inspector from Nhava Sheva police station.
The accused was arrested under Sections of The Arms Act and Sections of IPC for causing breach of peace by intentional insult. He was presented before Panvel court on Friday.
-
Salman Khan meets Mumbai top cop after seeking weapon licence for protection
Bollywood actor Salman Khan met Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar at the latter's office in south Mumbai on Friday, after the former submitted an application last month seeking a weapon licence for personal protection. The development comes after Salman Khan's father Salim Khan found a threat note addressed to the father-son duo last month. Salman Khan's security was also heightened and a van was deployed outside his residence the next day.
-
American poet Charles Bukowski once said, “If I have any advice to anybody it's this: Take up watercolour painting.” “You may fail once, twice, thrice... but if you keep going, success will be yours,” Nayagaon-based art instructor Sikander Singh adds. To Artist Neha Mehta's fellow artists, her advice is to make mistakes – “lots of them” – as that's the way to learn while having fun. Sarabjeet Singh, who owns an art studio in Sector 19's advice to newbies is to not seek instant fame.
-
Delhi police issues traffic advisory for arterial roads on Gurpurab
Vehicular movement on some stretches around Gurdwara Bangla Sahib is expected to remain disturbed and may witness traffic jams during evening hours on Friday owing to Gurpurab celebrations for which thousands of people visit the shrine every year. A similar advisory was issued in the afternoon as well for the same stretches. However, keeping in view the evening peak hours, traffic jams are likely on these roads, said a traffic police officer.
-
Patient complains of cockroach in food at Vashi General Hospital
A patient admitted to the orthopaedic ward of Vashi General Hospital complained of a cockroach in the food he was served by the hospital authorities on Thursday. The cockroach was found in the lentil curry served. The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has taken cognisance of the incident and served a show cause notice to the caterer. A video of the food that was shot by a patient in the adjacent bed has gone viral.
-
Hema Upadhyay, Bhambhani murder: Court asks police to keep witnesses present in next hearing
The Dindoshi sessions court, which is hearing the double murder case of artist Hema Upadhyay and her lawyer Harish Bhambhani, on Friday directed the police to ensure that witnesses are present on the next date, July 29. The court also reminded the prosecution that the case had been expedited by the Supreme Court. The observations came after the police sought adjournment citing non-availability of witnesses.
