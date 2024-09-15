25-year-old man dies after ramming bike into dumper in BKC

MUMBAI: A 25-year-old died on Friday after he rammed his bike into a dumper which had slowed down due to the ongoing work near Nabard junction, Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Bandra East. HT Image

The incident occurred on Friday around 2.20am when Mohammad Ahad Javed Ansari, who had borrowed his friend’s bike, was on his way to buy seek kebabs.

At the Nabard Junction, BKC road repair work was going on and due to which barricades were installed at both sides, vehicular movement slowed down.

“A dumper was moving slowly as the road had become narrow due to the barricades that’s when a man driving Bajaj Pulsar towards Kurla came from behind and rammed into the dumper. He started bleeding and was rushed to Bahadur Bhabha Hospital in Kurla where he succumbed to his injuries,” said a police officer.

Ansari used to work as an electrician on contract basis with a power supply and distribution company.

The deceased’s brother, Mohammad Azad Ansari, said his brother had stepped out to buy seekh kebab since he was hungry. “We learnt that the dumper driver had stopped as a cement mixer was blocking the way and the dumper was not running any parking lights and my brother, believing that it was moving, miscalculated it and rammed into it.”

Social worker Ramzan Maniyar said, “While the cops are very alert and don’t leave a single biker driving without a helmet or wrongly side driving and immediately fine them. They neglect heavy vehicles that break rules and drive on the wrong side of the road. Due to the Bullet Train work and road work and other works several heavy vehicles have started to come to BKC creating huge problems.”

The police have booked Ansari under sections 281 (driving negligently), 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and sections of the Motor Vehicle Act.