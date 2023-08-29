25-year-old Mira Road resident killed as bike dashes metro pillar

Thane Thane, India - August, 28, 2023: A 25-year-old man from Mira Road died after his bike rammed into a pillar of Metro Line 4, whose construction is ongoing, manpada on Ghodbunder Road and the two-wheeler was engulfed in fire after the mishap led to leakage from its petrol tank, ,in thane, in Mumbai, India, on,Monday, August, 28, 2023. ( Praful Gangurde / HT Photo )

A 25-year-old man from Mira Road died after his bike rammed into a pillar of Metro Line 4, whose construction is ongoing, on Ghodbunder Road and the two-wheeler was engulfed in fire after the mishap led to leakage from its petrol tank, said a police official on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Nilesh Rajput, 25, a bachelor who worked in a private company and lived with his parents at Mira Road.

The Kapurbawadi police said the incident took place between R Mall and the Vihang Hotel stretch in the early hours of Monday when Rajput was on his Yamaha R 15 bike heading to Koparkhaiarne in Navi Mumbai from Mira Road. He left the house around 4 a.m. and was travelling to his workplace.

Yasin Tadvi, Chief of the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) , Thane said, “We received information about the accident and the bike catching fire. Fire bridge personnel in one fire engine and a pickup vehicle were rushed to the spot.”

Police sources said that Rajput suffered serious head injuries and he died on the spot. Rajput’s body was taken to Thane Civil hospital for further medical procedure. They alerted his family members about the accident.

Uttam Sonawane, Senior Police Inspector, Kapurbawadi Police Station said, “Prima facie, Rajput was speeding and dashed the pillar of Metro work and sustained head injuries, Due to the strong impact, the motorcycle caught fire and was completely charred.” He further added, “The body was handed over to family members for final rites after conducting post-mortem. We will record the statements of family members once the family recovers from the trauma.”

