26-Year-Old Killed in Hit-and-Run incident on Thane-Nashik Highway

Bhiwandi: A 26-year-old man died after being struck by an unidentified speeding vehicle on the Thane-Nashik Highway on Monday. The driver fled the scene, leaving the deceased in critical condition. HT Image

The deceased has been identified as Sagar Pradeep Sahu, 26, a resident of Titwala. The incident occurred around 8:30 p.m. near Bhumi World.

Sahu was riding his motorcycle from Thane towards Bhiwandi when the speeding vehicle, also traveling from Thane to Bhiwandi, struck him from behind. Sahu was thrown off his bike, and suffered severe internal head injuries. The driver of the vehicle did not offer any assistance and sped away.

A passerby alerted the local police and rushed Sahu to Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Bhiwandi, where he was declared dead on arrival.

Police have registered a case against an unidentified vehicle driver based on a complaint filed by the deceased’s uncle, Sunil Sabat. The authorities have registered a case against the unidentified driver under sections 304(a) (causing death by negligence) and 279 (rash and negligence on a public way) of the Indian Penal Code, along with sections 184 and 134(a)(b) of the Motor Vehicle Act.

Vaibhav Sable, Assistant Police Inspector, Kongaon Police Station said, “We are going through CCTV footage near the locality and will get the details, after which we will seek details of the registration number of the vehicle from the Regional Transport office. We will nab the driver of the vehicle soon.”

