Man stabbed 11 times by six persons over year-old enmity

Mumbai: A 26-year-old man was stabbed 11 times in Chembur on Saturday, allegedly by six persons over an enmity that started a year ago with a fight during a political rally.

The victim, Shiva Gupta, a site supervisor with a private developer and a resident of Chembur, is undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit ward of Sion hospital.

The police have arrested one of the accused, while the rest, including a man who was externed from the city due to his criminal antecedents, and three others, Manish Kodalkar alias Gotya, Dhanraj Shetty, and Akib Shaikh, are still at large.

Over a year ago, during a political rally in Matunga, the accused had allegedly fought with Gupta and assaulted him. Gupta had then filed a case, and the three accused were arrested, said Anil Desai, senior police inspector, Chunabhatti police station.

On Saturday, Gupta was on his way to meet his friend in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). He reached Laldongar in Chembur on his bike when Gotya, Shetty, and Shaikh came on their bikes and intercepted him around 8:20pm. Three more people joined them, and they caught hold of Gupta and stabbed him 11 times — in his neck, face, chest, abdomen, head and his right hand, said a police officer.

During the incident, the passersby fled the spot as the accused waved a knife in the air threatening them to not get involved in their fight. The shopkeepers closed their shops, and residents shut their doors, said Sani Gupta, 30, the victim’s elder brother.

Gupta was screaming for help, and after a few minutes, when the accused fled, one of his friends, Sagar More rushed him to the hospital.

The police registered a case under section 307 (attempt to murder), 324 (when a person is voluntarily hurt by the use of a dangerous weapon or means, the act comes under the purview of voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal code.

