Man who stabbed 12-year-old girl for rejecting him arrested

Kalyan: Aditya Kamble, who killed an 11-year-old girl in Kalyan East on Wednesday night, allegedly told police that it was love at first sight when he saw her at a grocery shop in May. In June, when he proposed to the minor, she rejected him and even refused to talk to him because of which he couldn’t express his love for her, a police officer from Kolsewadi police station said. HT Image

Senior police inspector M Deshmukh said, “Kamble followed her so many times but whenever the girl saw him, she would run away. Kamble was angry with her behaviour and therefore he decided to kill her and later tried to kill himself too.”

The 20-year-old man was arrested on Saturday. A local court sent him to police custody till August 28.

According to the police, the accused was roaming around the girl’s house at Durga Darshan Society in Tisgaon for almost three to four hours on Wednesday. Around 8 pm, when the girl returned from a private tuition class along with her mother and took the steps to reach her flat, Kamble stabbed her seven to eight times.

When residents of the society and a few passersby rushed in hearing her mother’s cries, Kamble opened the phenyl bottle and drank from it before he was grabbed and handed over to the police, a police officer said.

Kamble was first taken to Rukmini hospital before being shifted to Kalwa hospital. Other than section 302 (murder), the police have booked him under section 309 (attempt to suicide) of Indian Penal Code.

In another incident on August 2, a 30-year-old man allegedly molested a 17-year-old college student near Chakki Naka in Kalyan East. The man was arrested and is in judicial custody now.

The girl’s mother in her statement to the police said that her daughter was not feeling well and was returning from college at around 4pm. She got off at Vithalwadi railway station and was walking towards home. When she reached near Samta school, the accused Vishal Gavali saw her and started following her on a scooter.

“The accused told the girl to stop and warned that she will face consequences. When she didn’t stop, he parked his scooter and dragged her to a corner and started touching her inappropriately. My daughter was shouting for help, but no one dared to come forward to help her. My daughter somehow pushed him aside and ran all the way home. When she narrated the incident.” The family then lodged a complaint, and the accused was booked under section 354 (outraging the modesty of a woman) and 354 D (Stalking) of the IPC.

Meanwhile, corporator Mahesh Gaikwad from Shiv Sena has given a letter to deputy commissioner of police Kalyan and demanded increased patrolling or restart the closed police chowki in the area. “I have heard there were two-three molestation cases reported in the area following the murder. This indicates that these accused aren’t scared of the police. Although police are saying they are patrolling it is not visible. There are several police chowkis which are closed and need to restart again. Also, police should start the ‘police mitra’, which will help them patrolling and create awareness near school areas to stop such incidents.”