NAVI MUMBAI: Twenty eight former Navi Mumbai BJP corporators, office bearers and party workers from the Belapur assembly constituency who had quit the party to join NCP (SP) along with MLA Sandeep Naik, when he was denied a ticket, returned to their home turf on Tuesday night. There is however no word on Sandeep, who had led the rebellion at the time, upsetting party leaders. 28 former BJP workers who joined Sandeep Naik’s rebellion return to party-fold

Their ghar wapsi was announced by Sandeep’s father and BJP minister Ganesh Naik, who remained loyal to the party despite his son hurling allegations against the party in the past.

While Ganesh Naik skirted comment on his son, about the others, he said, “Their return has once again added to the party’s strength in the Belapur assembly constituency.”

The corporators, office bearers and party workers made the move at the party’s office in Mumbai, in the presence of BJP state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule, party’s state executive president Ravindra Chavan, general secretary MLA Vikrant Patil, former MP Sanjeev Naik and BJP Navi Mumbai president Ramchandra Gharat, apart from Ganesh Naik himself.

After accusing BJP of betrayal and quitting to join NCP (SP) to contest the assembly election which he lost, Sandeep Naik, along with former corporators who supported him, were reportedly making efforts to return to the party immediately after the elections. The BJP had “permanently closed doors” for Sandeep and suspended the former corporators after their rebellion. However, with an eye on the civic elections and to counter deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde’s influence in the region, the party appears to have considered their requests, barring that of Sandeep.

Gharat said: “The former corporators repeatedly contacted our senior leadership requesting they be taken back. Their ghar wapsi was a result of their realisation that their earlier action was wrong, and that BJP is the only party that will ensure the development of the country and has the right culture.”

On Sandeep Naik, he stated, “No decision has been made on him yet.”