280 wet-lease buses go off road, last-mile connectivity in western suburbs hit

Mumbai: Just two days before the BEST could start feeder route connecting the Metro -3 station near Terminal 2 of Mumbai Airport, they hit a roadblock. At least 280 buses operating on wet lease in the western suburbs, went off road on Sunday which will also affect this new feeder service from Tuesday. At least 280 buses operating on wet lease in the western suburbs, went off road on Sunday which will also affect this new feeder service from Tuesday. Representational Image(HT Photo)

Incidentally on October 13, the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation announced that from October 15 feeder buses (used for providing last-mile connectivity) will be operated for passengers arriving and departing from the CSMIA T2 station on the Aqua Line.

According to sources in BEST Undertaking, these buses were apparently operated by the Hansa Group which has now withdrawn the fleet. The buses mainly operated in the western suburbs and catered to a large load of connecting residential and office spaces with bus stations and depots outside railway stations between Andheri and Malad areas.

“For some unknown reason, these buses have been withdrawn from the fleet by the wet lease operator. These buses are parked inside the depot now. Our fleet has once again depleted to less than 3,000 buses,” said an official from BEST Undertaking.

These 280 buses, typically both air conditioned and non-AC usually were parked at depots of Dindoshi, Marol and Oshiwara. The BEST undertaking had a fleet of 3,153 buses until October 12, which now stands at 2,873 buses. Of these around 1,093 buses were owned buses while the rest are on wet lease.

“We were supposed to put these wet lease buses into operation for the feeder bus routes from CSMIA T2 Metro-3 station. We will work around something,” said another BEST official. In all likelihood, these feeder buses are supposed to run every 15-30 minutes in a ring route ferrying passengers coming to the CSMIA T2 metro station. The authorities are also studying the potential to add more bus services and run additional trips at other metro-3 stations for they are currently studying the situation and will make a decision by November 15.

Meanwhile, the MMRCL officials said that they have either completed or are in the process of completing various multi-modal integration (MMI) works at 11 different locations along the 12.69 km route of the Aqua line on Aarey JVLR - BKC route to ensure seamless connectivity and convenience for passengers.

“With the completion of Multi-Modal Integration works, Aqua Line will offer a superior travel experience in the coming weeks. Our focus on the safe and convenient interchange between feeder/dispersal modes and Metro stations will greatly benefit passengers”, said Ashwini Bhide, managing director, of MMRCL.

The⁠ MMRCL contractors have reinstated the road network in and around underground stations, except BKC where major reinstatement is in progress that will be completed in 6 weeks. Sources said that considering the importance of MMI, they are having dialogues with Traffic Police, BEST, BMC and MIAL for comprehensive MMI planning.

“For the ease of transhipment between feeders, to/from metro stations, we have completed works on staircase to link the nearest exit from Metro-1 to Marol Naka concourse of Aqua line, AC underground pedestrian crossings integrated with station underneath the major arterial; MIDC Central Road, WEH and Bandra-Kurla Complex, covered pedestrian canopy at CSMIA T1 and T2 stations for airport passengers, among other things,” said MMRC official.

The Santacruz metro station is connected by an existing 800-metre skywalk from Santacruz suburban station, basic information signages, road markings, and pedestrian crossings are also created. There are ongoing works such as restoration of footpaths that are delayed by intermittent rains, and the entry/ exits of all 10 metro stations are equipped with lifts and escalators.