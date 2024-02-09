Ulhasnagar: A 28-year-old man was murdered in Ulhasnagar by around five persons early on Thursday morning as part of their revenge on him due to an old enmity, said police sources. 28-year-old murdered for revenge in Ulhasnagar

The incident occurred at Imli Pada in Camp No 3 in Ulhasnagar, and the deceased was identified as Rahul Jaiswal.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

According to the police, on Thursday morning, the key accused Babu alias Punjabi Manohar Dhanki, along with Karan Dhakni and other gang members pelted stones at Jaiswal’s house.

As soon as Rahul and his mother were heading towards the police station and reached the Chowk of Farver Line, Babu Dhakni along with his gang members threw chili powder in their eyes and stabbed Rahul.

When he collapsed the accused smashed his head with a stone. The mother couldn’t understand what was happening until she cleaned her eyes of the chili powder. The passerby could not control the anger of the accused till they smashed Rahul’s head.

Senior Police Inspector Vijay Waghmare, said, “We are searching for the absconding accused and we will arrest them soon under section 302.”

The enmity between the two started in 2022 when Babu and his two accomplices set fire to Rahul’s bike. At that time, Rahul had filed a case against Babu at the Central police station, leading to his arrest.

Babu Dhakni was released on bail for that offence recently and decided to take revenge. Dhakni was pressurising Rahul to withdraw the case.