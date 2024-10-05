MUMBAI: The police have registered a case against two unidentified men for allegedly raping a 29-year-old homeless woman at a taxi stand outside the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) on September 22. The police said the woman was kidnapped by the two men and taken to the taxi stand, where they took turns to sexually assault her. 29-year-old homeless woman raped by two men at taxi stand outside CSMT

“We have registered a case after the 29-year-old woman, a pavement dweller who resides near CSMT station, reported the incident to us,” said a police officer from the MRA Marg police station.

According to the woman’s complaint, the two men approached her on September 22 around midnight while she was sitting at the CSMT bus stand. “She had seen the two men earlier but didn’t know them. The men picked her up and forcibly took her to the CSMT taxi stand, behind a taxi. They then threatened to kill her and later raped her. While leaving, they warned her not to tell anyone about the incident,” said the police officer.

The woman then left for Navi Mumbai on October 2. A person saw her crying outside Nerul railway station and took her to the Maasaheb Meenatai Thackeray Hospital. “She told the hospital staff she was having trouble in her stomach and then revealed what had happened to her. The hospital then informed the CSMT railway police. The railway police registered a case of rape, gang rape, and criminal intimidation against two unidentified people,” said the police officer.

The railway police then took the woman to a charitable trust in Dadar East, and the case was transferred to the MRA Marg police station. “When the MRA Marg police station started investigating the matter, they learnt that the complainant had fled from the charitable trust. We are now searching for the accused as well as the complainant,” said the police officer.