29-year-old man arrested for murder in Badlapur

A 29-year-old man was arrested on Friday for allegedly beating up a 25-year-old man to death over a petty issue in Badlapur (E) on Thursday night.

The police said the arrested person has been identified as Pushkar Nitin Dhule, a resident of Badlapur. The deceased has been identified as Shubham Vishwash More (25), an auto rickshaw driver and a resident of Badlapur.

On the day of the incident, Shubham’s brother Shivam and his two friends went on a bike to Badlapur to celebrate his birthday. While they were returning to Katrap village, Dhule was standing at a juice centre. One of Shivam’s friends taunted the accused differently. Following this, Dhule and Shivam got into a heated argument and abused each other. Thereafter, Shivam called his brother Shubham to intervene.

In a fit of rage, Dhule started beating Shubham and hit his chest with his elbow. As a result, Shubham collapsed and fell on the floor. Thereafter, Shivam and his friends took him to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

A case has been registered at Badlapur (E) police station. “The arrested accused was produced to court and has been remanded to police custody till September 21,” said police inspector Vikramsinh Kadam, Badlapur (E) police.