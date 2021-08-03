2nd Covid-19 wave: Infections among citizens aged above 50 dip in Mumbai

The second wave of Covid-19 has seen fewer infections among Mumbaiites above the age of 50 years, when compared to the figures before March, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data has revealed. The second wave started in March, and experts and authorities believe it is presently on its decline.

According to figures from BMC, of the 321,581 cumulative Covid-19 cases till March, the age group of 50 years and above had a share of 44% or 141,076 cases. It dropped to 39% (278,687 cases) by the end of July. Of the cumulative Covid-19 cases so far, the age-wise data is available with BMC for 707,367 cases as on July 31.

Moreover, until March 2, the 50-59 age group reported the highest number of Covid-19 cases (63,081) among all the age groups. However, by July 31, the age group of 30-30 years reported the highest cases (141,456), as per BMC data.

Officials and experts have attributed the drop in infections among those aged above 50 to early vaccination of this high risk age-group, increased awareness – especially during the ‘My Family, My Responsibility campaign – and the restrictions imposed in city.

A senior civic official said, “Vaccines are effective in reducing instances of infection, and even its severity. Vaccination drive for senior citizens and those above 45 years of age started in March, which shielded them to some extent.”

A BMC survey revealed that of the 300,000 surveyed patients who were infected in the second wave, only 26 patients who had taken both doses of the vaccine were infected, while 10,500 patients had received their first shot.

The official quoted above said, “The restrictions imposed across the state also helped our case, as only those with the real need to step out of the house could do so.”

Dr Rahul Pandit, who is a part of the state Covid-19 task force, said, “Vaccinating against Covid-19 is effective. It is seen even in case studies around the world during the Covid-19 pandemic. In cases where people get infected despite taking a vaccine shot, the severity of the infection is lesser.”

So far, 5,504,338 beneficiaries in Mumbai have received their first dose and 1,797,026 beneficiaries have been fully vaccinated. The city has 624,772 fully vaccinated beneficiaries who are senior citizens, and 1,002,011 who have received their first dose. In the age group of 45-59 years, 756,502 beneficiaries have been fully vaccinated so far, and 1,465,293 have got their first dose.