3 arrested for stealing cable lines near Panvel station
Panvel Railway Police Force (RPF) arrested three accused for stealing railway cable lines near Panvel station and disrupting the train services on harbour line on April 13.
On April 13, the harbour line had to be suspended from 4am to 7am owing to failure of the signalling as some miscreants had disconnected the cable lines. The lines were restored by 7am and a case was registered with Panvel RPF. Police have identified five accused of which four were involved in stealing and one another for purchasing the stolen property.
With no CCTV in the said area, the police had no clue about the miscreants initially. During the course of investigation, they found a witness who had seen one of them in the area on the day of the incident in wee hours. The police then nabbed Akash Somnath Koli (23), a resident of Panvel. Koli was nabbed from Ambernath on Tuesday and he confessed to have committed the crime.
“Koli then revealed that three more had accompanied him in the crime. The four accused were drunkards and they stole the railway property to sell and earn money to buy alcohol,” senior police inspector Jasbeer Rana from Panvel RPF said.
According to what the railway officials informed the RPF, the stolen property amounted to ₹40,000. The other two accused who were arrested have been identified as Raes Lala Sayyed (21) and Sayyed Ahmed (38). Two more identified as Sunil Mochi and Anil Mochi are absconding. The accused Ahmed was the one who purchased the stolen property.
Sikh leader’s kin injured during scuffle over land dispute in Pak
Lahore: Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee former president Mastan Singh's two family members have suffered injuries during a scuffle with an opponent group over land dispute at Nankana Sahib in Punjab province, his relative said on Wednesday. “Two family members of Mastan Singh were injured at the hands of those who had a land dispute with him on Tuesday in Nankana Sahib (some 80km from Lahore),” a relative of Mastan Singh, Mempal Singh, told PTI.
4 arrested for stealing ₹1.40Cr cash from courier office in Navi Mumbai
The Navi Mumbai crime branch has arrested four persons from Gujarat for making away with ₹1.40Cr cash from a courier office in APMC. The accused has been identified as Shambhu Badhabhai Ahir (25) and Bhupendra Singh Hathi Singh Jadeja (27) from Gandhidham in Kutch along with Kirit Singh Sartanji Waghela (24) and Rajendra Singh Balwant Singh Waghela from Patan in Gujarat. The police found that all four accused were friends.
Minor child’s custody to father cannot be termed illegal: HC
The high court bench of justice Sant Parkash, dismissed a plea from a Jalandhar mother, who had approached high court with a plea seeking custody of the child claiming that he was in the illegal custody of the father. The three-year-old child is living with his father. The plea was filed in 2020 claiming that the child was in the illegal custody.
BJP at fault for religious tensions: Opposition flays Jahangirpuri demolition action
The Aam Aadmi Party hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party for the demolition work carried out at Jahangirpuri on Wednesday, alleged that the rival party – in power at the Centre and the civic bodies – was responsible for fomenting religious tensions across the country. The North Delhi Municipal Corporation deployed bulldozers to demolish purportedly illegal constructions at Jahangirpuri, where clashes broke out on Saturday between Hindu and Muslim groups.
Man sentenced to death for rape, murder of 7-year-old girl
Thane Sessions Court, on Wednesday, awarded the death sentence to a 30-year-old accused of rape and murder of a seven-year-old girl. The case was registered in Bhiwandi Bhoiwada police station in 2019, and the Sessions Court awarded the death sentence in the judgement after hearing both the sides in the case. The incident occurred in December 2019. On December 21 that year, Kori lured the girl with ice cream and kidnapped her.
