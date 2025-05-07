3 dead in Gulmohar tree collapse

Mumbai: A Gulmohar tree fell on a moving rickshaw in the Chinchpada area of Kalyan on Tuesday night as rains lashed the city, resulting in the tragic death of the rickshaw driver and two passengers. The incident occurred around 9:40pm while the rickshaw was going from Kolsewadi to Chinchpada in Kalyan East. The incident occurred around 9:40pm

Civic officials, fire brigade teams, and Kolsewadi police officers reached the spot and rescued the driver and two passengers. “We received a call around 9:50pm. When we reached the spot, the trio was still trapped inside the rickshaw,” said fire brigade officer Namdev Chavhan.

The driver and the two passengers were pulled out with the help of local residents and sent to Rukmini Hospital in Kalyan, where they were declared dead. They were identified as Lata Dattaram Raut, Umashankar Verma, and Tukaram Shamrao Kengale.

“We are working on removing the tree and clearing the road,” said Chavhan.