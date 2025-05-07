Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

3 dead in Gulmohar tree collapse

ByHT Correspondent
May 07, 2025 06:18 AM IST

The incident occurred around 9:40pm while the rickshaw was going from Kolsewadi to Chinchpada in Kalyan East

Mumbai: A Gulmohar tree fell on a moving rickshaw in the Chinchpada area of Kalyan on Tuesday night as rains lashed the city, resulting in the tragic death of the rickshaw driver and two passengers. The incident occurred around 9:40pm while the rickshaw was going from Kolsewadi to Chinchpada in Kalyan East.

The incident occurred around 9:40pm
The incident occurred around 9:40pm

Civic officials, fire brigade teams, and Kolsewadi police officers reached the spot and rescued the driver and two passengers. “We received a call around 9:50pm. When we reached the spot, the trio was still trapped inside the rickshaw,” said fire brigade officer Namdev Chavhan.

The driver and the two passengers were pulled out with the help of local residents and sent to Rukmini Hospital in Kalyan, where they were declared dead. They were identified as Lata Dattaram Raut, Umashankar Verma, and Tukaram Shamrao Kengale.

“We are working on removing the tree and clearing the road,” said Chavhan.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / 3 dead in Gulmohar tree collapse
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 07, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On