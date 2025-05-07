3 dead in Gulmohar tree collapse
The incident occurred around 9:40pm while the rickshaw was going from Kolsewadi to Chinchpada in Kalyan East
Mumbai: A Gulmohar tree fell on a moving rickshaw in the Chinchpada area of Kalyan on Tuesday night as rains lashed the city, resulting in the tragic death of the rickshaw driver and two passengers. The incident occurred around 9:40pm while the rickshaw was going from Kolsewadi to Chinchpada in Kalyan East.
Civic officials, fire brigade teams, and Kolsewadi police officers reached the spot and rescued the driver and two passengers. “We received a call around 9:50pm. When we reached the spot, the trio was still trapped inside the rickshaw,” said fire brigade officer Namdev Chavhan.
The driver and the two passengers were pulled out with the help of local residents and sent to Rukmini Hospital in Kalyan, where they were declared dead. They were identified as Lata Dattaram Raut, Umashankar Verma, and Tukaram Shamrao Kengale.
“We are working on removing the tree and clearing the road,” said Chavhan.
Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.