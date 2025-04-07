MUMBAI: A 30-year-old businessman, and two of his friends, suffered injuries after the car in which they were travelling rammed into a divider at the Bandra-Worli-Sea-Link (BWSL) on Sunday. The Worli Police booked the businessman for driving under the influence of alcohol and speeding. All three injured persons are out of danger. 3 in a car injured after drunk driver hits divider on Bandra-Worli Sea Link

The accused, Hetul Purushhotam Ramjiyani, lives at Gangawadi in Ghatkopar with his family. His two friends Parth Limbaney, 32, and Naresh Pokar, 47, came from their native place in Kutch, Gujarat. Police said the trio left to dine at Haji Ali area on Saturday night. Ramjiyani allegedly consumed alcohol before driving home via the Coastal Road and took the BWSL around 1.45am on Sunday.

“The driver could not control the car as he was speeding and hit the divider while heading towards Bandra. The force was such that the Skoda car got damaged, overturned and stuck on top of the divider,” said senior inspector Ravindra Katkar of the Worli Police Station.

Soon after the incident, the Worli police were alerted by the control room and a patrolling vehicle reached the spot. The traffic police and the ambulance followed and rushed the injured men to the hospital.

The medical examination revealed that the driver was inebriated at the time of driving the car, said Katkar. theThe police seized the car and registered a case against Ramjiyani under section 281 (rash driving), 125 (a) (endangering life or personal safety of others) 324 (4) (mischief) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and 184 (dangerous driving) and 185 (driving under the influence) Motor Vehicle Act, 1988.