3 killed, 7 injured in Naigaon factory blast

Three workers died and seven were injured after an explosion suspected to have been caused by a gas cylinder in a factory at Naigaon’s Chandrapada on Wednesday. While the reason for the blast is not known yet, the chief fire officer (CFO) with the Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC) said they were waiting to scan the CCTV footage.

The incident occurred around 2.40 pm at COS Power Engineering Limited, which manufactures electrical panels. The fire brigade got a call around 2.50 pm and completed the cooling process as there was no blaze but heat. Later, the police were alerted. Villagers were the first to reach the spot and take the injured to hospitals.

When asked if the factory had any fire safety equipment in place or a no-objection certificate, CFO Dilip Palav said the area is outside the VVCMC’s jurisdiction and they will question the owner.

He also said the factory owner claimed to have escalated a leakage issue with his gas cylinder supplier, identified as Nitin gas company from Mumbai. “It was during such a gas leak check that the explosion occurred. One of the deceased was employed by the supplier’s firm. We will verify his claim and also check the CCTV footage to ascertain the facts.”

When HT tried to contact the number given on the supplier’s website the person who responded said he is in hospital and cannot speak now. He didn’t even reply to the WhatsApp messages.

Two of those killed in the blast are Ajay Dattaram Badr, 27, a resident of Vasai, and Sandip Santosh Mishra, 25, from Naigaon, while the third one is yet to be identified.

Among the injured, Jaideep Roa, Dhanyaprasad, Vikas Yadav, and Dinesh Koyri are admitted to a Mira Road hospital, while Sakharam More, 35, Nitesh Sable, 29, and Kanak Jaiswal, 38, are under treatment in a Vasai hospital.