3 men die in Aarey Colony after rider crashes bike into electricity pole

MUMBAI: Three bike-borne men were killed late Friday night after the rider lost control of the sports bike and crashed into a road-side electricity pole at high speed in Aarey Milk Colony's Birsa Munda Chowk in Goregaon East.

The deceased have been identified as Radheyshyam Davande, 34, the rider and Vivek Rajbhar, 24, Ritesh Salvi, 27, pillion. All are residents of Unit 22 in Aarey Colony.

The police officials said the men were drunk at the time of the crash and said they were not sure if they wore helmets. All three were headed from Powai to Marol to have dinner on Bajaj Dominar 400, which the rider had purchased recently.

“They were rushed to Hinduhrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Medical College (HBTMC) in Jogeshwari where Davande and Rajbhar were declared dead upon arrival and Salvi succumbed to injuries after admission,” said Jagdish Deshmukhe, senior police inspector of Aarey police station.

The police said Davande is married and has two children, a boy and a girl his wife had gone to her father’s house in Powai. They worked in the underground metro site in Aarey as labourers. On Friday, it was their first day at work and therefore all three of them had met and got drunk and later decided to go to Marol for dinner.

“Davande had purchased the sports bike, Bajaj Dominar 400, a month ago. Earlier, he used to ride Bajaj Pulsar. We suspect he lost control and went on the pole. They often went to the Marol area for dinner,” said Pattekar.

Davande used to earlier work as a security guard, while Rajbhar and Salvi did small jobs. “Rajbhar hails from Uttar Pradesh his body is taken to Uttar Pradesh,” said Pattekar.

“We are waiting for medical reports. It is suspected they were drunk; however a medical report will confirm the details. Davande was driving the bike, and they were triple seats. We are in the process of registering an offence. Salvi and Rajbhar were yet to get married,” said Deshmukhe.