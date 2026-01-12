Mumbai: Three people, including two Shiv Sena (UBT) members and the organiser of a civic election campaign rally were booked on Saturday for allegedly bursting firecrackers negligently on a public road and damaging five chawl rooms during the rally. 3 Sena (UBT) workers booked for firecracker mishap during civic poll rally

According to the NM Joshi Marg police the incident occurred while Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Kishori Pednekar was carrying out a rally at the Irani Chawl along the N.M. Joshi Marg ahead of the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls. The police said that the rally organiser, Ramchandra Krishna Yesade, had gotten the permission for the rally after completing the written formalities where the group promised to follow the required terms and conditions.

According to the complaint filed by police constable Sanjay Babarao Naik, around 100 to 150 party workers were present at the door-to-door rally at about 6.30 pm. When the group reached the Irani Chawl, two activists, Soham Ravindra Sarvankar, 20, and Omsai Vikram Panansare, 21, allegedly set off firecrackers in violation of the permission granted by the police.

The police said sparks from the crackers ignited paper waste kept near a window of Room 501 in A Wing on the fifth floor of Govardhan Building. The fire also spread to Rooms 112, 113 and 114 in Irani Chawl, damaging the houses. Police officers at the spot immediately called the fire brigade, and four fire engines arrived and extinguished the fire.

Based on the complaint, the police registered an FIR against Yesade, Sarvankar, and Pansare under sections 223 (a) (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 288 (negligent conduct involving explosive substances) , 125 (act endangering life or personal safety) and other relevant section of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Maharashtra Police Act.

Pednekar when contacted said ,”We allowed the police to do their job. I didn’t burst firecrackers.There was old plastic stored when firecrackers were burst and it was doused in 10 minutes.It is just that we had to inform the fire brigade.”