3 students from Maharashtra shine with 100 percentile in JEE Main

Vishad Jain, a Kandivali resident and student of the Narayan School, had also scored 100 percentiles in JEE mains examination session 1. He is an aspiring computer science engineer who has been studying for the last two years to secure admission at IIT Bombay. “I preferred to refer to NCERT books, especially for chemistry. After school from 8am to 5pm, I self-studied for three to four hours daily,” he said. “I solved many mock tests, which helped me solve my paper properly.” Jain is now preparing for JEE Advanced to secure admission to IIT.

Sanidhya Saraf, a Pune resident, preferred to refer to notes from his coaching class and focused on practice papers. Saraf is also a student at Narayana School in Pune. “For two years, I focused on solving the practice paper. It helped me in the examination,” he said. He scored 99.96 percentile in the JEE mains examination session 1.

“After the session 1 result in November, I focused on the practice examinations which helped me to score 100 percentile in the session 2 examination,” Saraf added. He said he is yet to decide his path for the future but will appear for JEE Advanced examination, which is scheduled to take place on May 18.

Sharing the joy of securing a 100 percentile, Ayush Ravi Choudhary, another Pune-based student said, “While appearing for JEE or any other competitive exam, it is necessary to understand the relevant exam thoroughly first. Some questions have a high level of difficulty. This success has been achieved only by practising such questions continuously.” He highlighted the importance of keeping one’s curiosity intact, and not assuming that questions can be solved easily once you have practised many times.

Choudhary is now preparing for the JEE Advanced examination and hopes to pursue higher education at IIT Bombay.