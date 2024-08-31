30 out of 65 structures demolished for Chincholi Bunder road widening in Malad

MUMBAI: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation demolished 30 structures for widening of the Chincholi Bunder Road in Malad West, a key route connecting SV Road and Link Road, currently undergoing significant development. The proposed plan aims to expand the road to a width of 18.30 metre (60 feet). At present, the road measures approximately 14 to 16 metre in width. HT Image

A total of 65 structures are affected by the proposed road widening. Of these, 30 partially affected structures have already been removed. Upon removal of all the 65 affected structures, the road will be fully widened to the proposed width, greatly improving the traffic flow.

Kiran Dighavkar, assistant commissioner, P North ward, said, “It was a critical link from where one can travel from Link Road to Chincholi Bunder and then to SV Road. But it was affected by commercial structures. The demolition of these structures will facilitate speedy travel from Link Road to SV Road on the Chincholi Bunder road.”

The existing Chincholi Bunder road faces many challenges, including traffic congestion and waterlogging. The waterlogging issue stems from the lack of proper Storm Water Drain (SWD) connectivity, mainly due to bottlenecks created by the commercial structures obstructing the road’s expansion.

The completion of the road widening, along with the construction of a proper SWD system and footpath, will alleviate the traffic congestion between SV Road and Link Road and, also, the persistent waterlogging problems. These improvements will enhance the overall connectivity and infrastructure in the area.