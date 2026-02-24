THANE: A 30-year-old bank employee from Kalyan died by suicide on Sunday night after he began experiencing symptoms linked to rabies, police said. He had reportedly concealed a stray dog bite from his family and did not complete the full course of anti-rabies treatment. "The two most replicated, robust factors linked to suicide are economic change — downturn — and social disconnection," says Dr. Roger McIntyre, professor of psychiatry at the University of Toronto. And both factors, he notes, are major hallmarks of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Getty Images)

The deceased, a resident of Chakki Naka in Kalyan, was alone at home when the incident occurred, as his family had travelled to their native place.

Hemant Gurav, senior police inspector of Kolshewadi police station, said the family discovered him upon returning home on Sunday night. “They opened the door and found him hanging. We were informed and have registered an FIR for accidental death,” Gurav said.

During the investigation, police recovered a suicide note from his room. In the note, the victim mentioned that he had been bitten on the leg by a stray dog some time ago but had disclosed the incident to no one to avoid causing stress to his family. He wrote that he had begun experiencing symptoms, including panic at the sight of water, a known sign associated with advanced rabies, and feared his condition would worsen. He stated that he did not want his family to witness his suffering and added that no one should be held responsible for his death.

Police said he had reportedly taken only one dose of the anti-rabies vaccine and had not completed the prescribed course.

Medical experts said rabies is preventable if prompt and complete post-exposure prophylaxis is administered. In its advanced neurological stage, the viral infection can cause agitation, hallucinations, hydrophobia (fear of water), muscle spasms and abnormal behaviour. Doctors have urged citizens to immediately wash the wound thoroughly with soap and water and seek authorised medical treatment after any dog bite or scratch, irrespective of whether the animal appears rabid.

Stray dog bites continue to be a major public health concern in Kalyan-Dombivli and neighbouring areas. In September last year, 67 dog bite cases were reported in a single day in the twin city, which triggered a lot of panic among the residents. Thane and nearby cities such as Kalyan, Bhiwandi and Ulhasnagar have also reported multiple cases amid a rise in the stray dog population. At least three rabies-related deaths were reported in the region in the past year.

In response, the Thane Municipal Corporation has launched a special drive from Monday titled “Rabies-Free Thane”, aiming to vaccinate over 25,000 stray dogs in the coming weeks.