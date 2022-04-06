32-year-old man arrested for killing 78-year-old woman, dumping body in Murbad forest area
Murbad Police arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly breaking a coconut on the head of 78-year-old woman near a temple in Murbad, where she had gone to worship on March 23.
The man attacked her to allegedly rob her. After the woman started to bleed and fell unconscious, the accused threw her in a nearby forest area. Her body was found three days later. The police began the investigation and finally nabbed the accused on April 4.
The accused has been identified as Vikas Jadhav, a resident of Devgao, Murbad, while the woman, Nirabai Patil, was a resident of Ganesh Nagar. She left home to visit a nearby temple on the evening of March 23 with a bag of two coconuts and other things for the worship. But her family members became worried after she didn’t return home by night. They searched for her at their relatives’ places and around the temple premises. After a day, they filed a missing complaint at Murbad police station.
An officer from Murbad police station said, “We started searching for her, and on March 26, we got a call from a man who saw the dead body of the woman in the forest area. She was identified by her family members. She had suffered from head injuries. Post-mortem report made it clear that someone had tried to kill her. Also, her jewellery was missing, so it was assumed to be robbery. As there was no CCTV footage and the crime occurred a week earlier, it was difficult for us to get the details.”
Two teams of officials started keeping an eye on people who started spending a lot of money while a few villagers also informed about Jadhav, who was regularly seen in the temple area.
The officer added, “We searched for Jadhav, and after interrogation, he confessed that he went to snatch the woman’s jewellery but as she started shouting, he took a coconut from her bag and broke it on her head. She felt unconscious, after which he left her in the jungle. As it was late in the evening, there was no one around the area. The accused was arrested under IPC Section 302.”
-
Chandigarh chokes on smoke after fire at dumping ground
A major fire broke out at the dumping ground in Dadu Majra near Chandigarh's Sector 38 (West) at 1.30am on Wednesday and could not be doused till almost 12 hours later, engulfing the area in thick smoke. Four fire tenders were at the site trying to douse the blaze till the filing of this report. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot. He said that the smoke was entering residential areas and causing health problems.
-
Celebrate Ram Navmi, Hanuman Jayanti, Congress tells office bearers, lawmakers
Bhopal: Opposition Congress has asked its office bearers and lawmakers in Madhya Pradesh to organise events to recite Ram Katha and Hanuman Chalisa at the district level as part of Ram Navmi and Hanuman Jayanti celebrations. In a letter, Congress leader Chandra Prabhash Shekhar said the party's state chief, Kamal Nath, has directed that the celebrations be held. “I objected because for Congress all the festivals should be equal.”
-
Heatwave to continue in Delhi; mercury to touch 43°C this week: IMD
Delhi is unlikely to see any respite from the prevailing heatwave for at least another week, the Indian Meteorological Department said on Wednesday. The mercury will soar to 43 degrees Celsius by Saturday in the national capital, the weather department said in its latest forecast. On Wednesday, the temperature reached 36 degrees at around 11.30am. The national capital has been reeling under a heatwave since mid-March with maximum temperature hovering above 40 degrees.
-
Eyewitness to Congress councillor’s murder found dead in Bengal
Kolkata: An eyewitness to a Congress councillor's murder in West Bengal's Purulia district this month was found dead at his home on Wednesday two days after the Calcutta high court ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the killing. The councillor, Tapan Kandu, was shot dead on March 13. Kandu's widow, Purnima, has accused police and local TMC leaders of their involvement in the murder. TMC has rubbished the allegations.
-
Kabbadi player shot dead after clash at Punjabi University in Patiala
A kabbadi player, Dharminder Singh, was shot dead after a clash in front of Punjabi University in Patiala on Tuesday night. Also read: One more held in international kabaddi player's murder case The incident comes after another international kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian was shot dead by four assailants in Jalandhar on March 14. According to police sources, rival groups of the Daun Kalan village kabbadi club and Theri villages clashed in the university on Tuesday evening.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics