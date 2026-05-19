NAVI MUMBAI: A 37-year-old Hyderabad resident driving a BMW 320D has been booked for rash and negligent driving after allegedly triggering a multi-vehicle crash on the Mumbai-Goa National Highway in Raigad district on Sunday evening, leaving four persons injured and severely damaging three vehicles. 37-year-old BMW driver booked after multi-vehicle crash on Mumbai-Goa highway injures four

The accident occurred around 5.35 pm on May 17 near Shinde Kond village in Mahad taluka on National Highway 66. According to the FIR registered at the Mahad MIDC police station, the accused, identified as Divyansh Sharad Shah, was allegedly speeding in a grey BMW when he lost control of the vehicle.

Police said the BMW first rammed into the rear right side of a TVS Ntorq scooter travelling ahead on the highway. The impact was so severe that the scooter split into two pieces. The luxury car then crashed into the rear of a silver Toyota Etios, causing extensive damage to both vehicles.

The injured scooter riders were identified as Shuhaib Liaqat Chikte, 33, and Wali Abdul Wahab Mohimatule, 25, both residents of Kalkai Kond village in Ratnagiri district’s Dapoli taluka. Police said both suffered fractures in the crash.

Two occupants of the Toyota Etios, Pranali Sadashiv Parab, 30, and Prayag Siddharth Salvi, 30, a resident of Utkarsh Nagar in Bhandup West, Mumbai, also sustained injuries.

All four injured persons were rushed to Mahad Rural Hospital for treatment. Officials said some victims suffered serious injuries, though all survived the accident. “The accused, along with friends, was travelling to Goa for official work. He has undergone medical examination and further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause of the accident,” the investigating officer said.

Police officials alleged that the driver ignored road conditions and drove the vehicle recklessly, resulting in the collision involving all three vehicles. Further investigation is underway.