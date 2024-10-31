MUMBAI: The LT Marg police have arrested two individuals for allegedly kidnapping a 37-year-old man over a dispute involving the recovery of approximately ₹30 lakh, which they claim was lost because of him. According to police, the accused are involved in the money transfer business and had set up a bank account in the complainant’s name. However, after the fraud was reported on this account, a case was filed with cyber police in Bengaluru, resulting in the account being seized. Believing the complainant was behind the fraud that led to their ₹30 lakh loss, the accused allegedly kidnapped him took him to Kurla, and began demanding ₹30 lakh from his family. 37-year-old kidnapped, assaulted for recovery of ₹ 30 lakh

Based on a complaint filed by Yakin Ali Saver Ali, 37, a resident of Pydhonie, the LT Marg police have registered a case under sections 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 140 (kidnapping), and 189 (unlawful assembly) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. Police stated that Yakin Ali managed a money transfer and mobile accessories shop and oversaw the mobile accessories business in the Pydhonie area.

According to an officer from the LT Marg police station, Yakin Ali’s former employer, Najim Bhai Narafdar, had planned to start a money transfer business in Kalbadevi and asked Yakin to open a bank account in his name. The business was initially intended to be managed by Najim, along with Parvez Khan, Badrul Khan, and Jafrul Khan. However, after Najim left the business, the account continued to be operated by Badrul, Parvez, and Jafrul, who paid Yakin ₹10,000 per month since 2022.

On October 17, Yakin discovered that a fraud had occurred through this account, leading to a case being registered with the Bengaluru Cyber police, which resulted in several accounts, including Yakin’s, being seized. Those managing the account suspected Yakin was behind the fraud.

On Sunday night, Saud Qureshi called Yakin to Kalbadevi, where he was met by Salim Siddiqui, Parvez Khan, and Sarfaraz, with Jafrul Khan joining later. They allegedly took Yakin to Kurla, assaulted him with an iron rod, and demanded that he call his wife to bring ₹30 lakh for his release, claiming they had suffered losses because of his supposed involvement in the fraud.

Yakin’s wife reported the incident to the LT Marg police, who then rescued him from Kurla. “We have arrested Qureshi and Siddiqui in connection with the case and are searching for the other accused,” the police officer stated.