38 years on, CBI court in Mumbai acquits Chhota Rajan in the first case against him

A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court on Thursday acquitted gangster Rajendra Sadashiv Nikalje aka Chhota Rajan, 38 years after he was booked for the first time for attempting to murder a police officer in 1983. This was the first major case registered against Rajan. Police said before this Rajan, used to black market tickets outside a cinema theatre in Chembur area. Special CBI judge A T Wankhede acquitted him.

Counsel Tushar Khandhare who represented Rajan said the case dates back to 1983. He said the incident took place after a police team attached to Tilak Nagar police station apprehended Rajan while smuggling liquor in a taxi. The team comprised six policemen – two officers and four constables. Rajan was accompanied by two others. After the police stopped the taxi, Rajan flashed a knife and attacked one of the police officials and injured him.

The Tilak Nagar police had arrested Rajan and one of his aides who was later acquitted by the court, whereas the other accused was absconding.

When Rajan was arrested in Indonesia in October, 2015, and brought to India, Mumbai Police had handed this case to CBI. CBI had filed a closure report in the case saying that it could not find witnesses and even the weapon as the case was old.

The Special court had rejected the plea for closing the case and had asked the agency to continue the trial.

Special Public Prosecutor, Pradip Gharat had argued before the court that the three police constables who had deposed against Rajan had narrated the incident well and defence could not prove otherwise.

However, Khandhare who argued for Rajan told the court, “Despite the incident taking place in the day in a crowded place near Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar, the police failed to examine any independent witness. The weapon cannot be foisted upon me as there are no panch witness at the spot. Rajan is not directly involved in the case.”

After hearing both the sides, the court acquitted Rajan per section 235 (1) of Code of Criminal Procedure.