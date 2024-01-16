close_game
News / Cities / Mumbai News / 39-year-old police constable commits suicide at Nagpada Police Hospital

ByVinay Dalvi
Jan 16, 2024 06:28 AM IST

A 39-year-old police constable from Mumbai Police died by suicide at Nagpada Police Hospital. He had a history of leaves, alcoholism, and depression.

Mumbai: A 39-year-old police constable from the local arm’s unit of the Mumbai Police died by suicide at the Nagpada Police Hospital. The police revealed that the officer had a history of taking frequent leaves and struggled with alcoholism, leading to a state of depression.

Nagpada Police received information on Sunday morning about the incident. “The incident happened around 8.30 am on Sunday. The constable was rushed to the nearby JJ Hospital. He was pronounced dead two hours later,” said the police officer attached to the Nagpada Police station.

The deceased constable had been on leave for 89 days, following his transfer to the local arms unit. As per service rules, individuals on leave for over 20 days must obtain a fitness certificate. He had visited Nagpada Police Hospital for medical tests after being admitted on Friday.

“We have registered an accidental death report (ADR) in the present matter. Prima facie he was depressed and used to drink alcohol regularly. He is married and we are inquiring further into the matter,” said the police officer.

