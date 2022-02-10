4 arrested in Thane for robbing petrol pump of Rs27 lakh

The Thane Zone 5 police have arrested four accused for allegedly breaking the door and the steel cupboard of a petrol pump situated on Ghodbunder Road and fleeing with ₹27 lakh. The accused used to work with the company and had a criminal background. He planned this theft with his three friends who also had criminal records.

On January 31, Kapurbawdi police received a complaint about a theft at HPCL petrol pump situated at Kapurbawdi Naka. Some unknown persons had entered the petrol pump office by unlocking the automatic lock of the door and fled with ₹27 lakh from the steel cupboard. Police officials registered a case against unknown persons and started an investigation. As the lock was easily opened, it was clear that someone known had done this.

Police began checking the background of former employees and identified the accused, Nayan Pawar. During the course of investigation, it was found that he left for his village, Sangli, two days back.

Senior police inspector, Uttam Sonawane, said, “ While we were searching for Pawar, we found that he was hiding at his native place, and nabbed him from there. He confessed to the crime. We also arrested three of his friends. All the four are remanded to police custody till February 11.”

The other three accused are identified as Vinod Kadam, Sudhakar Mohite and Bhaskar Sawant.