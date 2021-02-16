4 of family killed on Pune-Mumbai expressway accident
At least four members of a family were killed and five others injured in the early hours of Tuesday when a truck rammed into two cars and another vehicle near Khopoli town on Pune-Mumbai Expressway in Maharashtra, police said.
The deceased included a veterinary doctor working with the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) who, along with his family members, was travelling in one of the cars, a police official said.
The incident occurred near Khalapur toll plaza when the truck hit two cars and a goods vehicle from behind, he said, adding that the driver of the truck was speeding when he apparently lost his control over the wheel.
The deceased were identified as veterinarian Dr Viabhav Jhanjare, his mother, wife and a daughter, the official said.
The injured persons were admitted in a hospital, he said, adding that a case was being registered.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Coronavirus cases in Mumbai on the rise: List of hotspots
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
4 of family killed on Pune-Mumbai expressway accident
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Accident on Mumbai-Pune expressway leaves 5 dead, 5 injured
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Woman dies after being stabbed by boyfriend outside Mumbai’s KEM Hospital
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai man arrested for attacking RPF constable, ransacking station master’s office
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Byculla zoo gets 1,400 visitors on Day 1 of reopening, to go live on social media today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai schools urge BMC to allow reopening for higher grades
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Affiliated colleges in districts other than Mumbai can reopen, says University of Mumbai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
I-T searches find unaccounted transactions of ₹1,500 crore at gutkha baron JM Joshi, son actor Sachiin’s premises
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bombay HC tells ED to not take coercive action against Avinash Bhosale
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NCP expels Kerala legislator Mani Kappan over anti-party activities
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai breathes cleanest air of the year
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Navi Mumbai duo sets up strawberry farm, officials plan to replicate model
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Four minors booked for gang-rape of 13-year-old near Mumbai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra sees rise in Covid cases: ‘No lockdown yet, but keeping watch’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox