40-year-old bridge to Ulhasnagar station to be rebuilt in six months
A 40-year-old bridge connecting Ulhasnagar railway station and Ulhasnagar 3 would be dismantled and a new bridge with increased height would be built by the municipal corporation in the coming months.
The bridge that is above Waldhuni River, connects the railway station and Dharamdas cow stable and is used by pedestrians and motorists. As per the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC), the bridge is old and dangerous. Also, during monsoon, the bridge gets submerged under water.
Tony Sirwani, standing committee chairman, UMC, said, “There was a demand to dismantle this bridge and build a new one for the last several years. This time, the civic body has decided to take up the work. Soon, the work order will be given and work will start.
“The bridge is largely used by motorists to connect to the railway station as it is the only one bridge on the West side. Due to flooding, the bridge has turned defunct and the waste gets stuck in it. There is a need to have a bridge with increased height so that it is protected from flooding and there is a free flow of Waldhuni river water during rainy days.”
As per the civic body, the pillars of the new bridge will have at least 22m distance that will allow the free flow of river water. Once the work of the bridge begins, vehicular movement would be prohibited by the traffic department.
UMC city engineer, Mahesh Sitlani, said, “The tender process for the project has finished and the work order for the bridge will be given in 2-3 days. We expect to finish the work of the bridge in six months.”
“Every monsoon, there is a struggle to reach the station as the bridge gets submerged under Waldhuni river. We are forced to take a longer route to reach the station. The new bridge will be of help if implemented without further delay. The civic body should have started the work by now and finished it before the monsoon,” said Sanjay Valecha, 55, a commuter from Ulhasnagar.
For the entire project, the estimated cost is ₹4Cr. The height of the bridge would be increased by 5 feet.
“We also have plans to develop a pedestrian bridge that connects to the station and the CHM college auto stand. This is also on the priority list,” added Sirwani.
-
Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation to improve security at headquarters with advanced equipment
The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation will get a major security overhaul with high end bag scanners, machines to scan vehicle number plates and web-based visitor management system within the next three months. The project is estimated to cost ₹1.43Cr and the machinery sought includes medium size X-ray baggage scanner system, under-vehicle scanning system, pole detector and VMS. A 187cm pole detector is another key point of the security measures.
-
Navi Mumbai traffic police take action against one of its own for riding triples on two-wheeler
A 40-second video of police personnel riding triples on a bike on the Mumbai-Pune Highway garnered a lot of attention on social media since Wednesday, prompting Navi Mumbai traffic department to levy challan on one of their own. On March 30, taking cognisance of the viral video shared on Twitter, Kalamboli traffic police levied a challan of ₹1,000 against the two-wheeler. The video showed three men riding a bike.
-
Kind cops of Malshej Ghat help forest animals quench thirst by provided water
The traffic cops stationed at Malshej Ghat on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route carry several water bottles with them these days not only to quench their own thirst but also to offer it to the animals venturing out on the road from the nearby forests. Malshej Ghat has a thick forest cover and thus most animals venture out on the roads. Traffic constable Sanjay Ghude, 42 is observant and looks for these signs to know when to offer water to them.
-
Thane district sees decline in TB cases with area becoming green zone
Thane district has seen a decline in tuberculosis (TB) cases with the district now in the green zone from its previous red zone. Following the State Health Department's analysis related to screening and treatment of TB, Thane District's rural areas were declared to be in the red zone due to poor performances related to TB awareness in February this year. The cases saw a decline after various campaigns and awareness programmes.
-
Bank fraud: Former MLC’s properties to be auctioned for failure to pay dues
PUNE Recovery officer has issued public notice to auction sealed properties of former Nationalist Congress Party leader and Member of Legislative Council Anil Bhosale to pay dues in the case of Shivajirao Bhosale Co-operative bank fraud. Bhosale, housed in Yerawada jail, and others have been accused of siphoning off money from the bank. Bhosale's wife Reshma Bhosale was an elected member with Bharatiya Janata Party in Pune Municipal Corporation.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics