41-year-old pillion rider run over by truck on his birthday

Thane: In an ill-fated ride, a 41-year-old man on his birthday on Sunday, who was riding with his driver to finalise a venue for his birthday party died in a road accident near Kharegaon toll naka, after his bike skid due to pebbles scattered on the roadside and got run over by a speeding truck.

Identified as Santosh Mistry, a resident of Sathe Nagar, Thane, asked the bike rider, Yogesh Nayak, 30, who worked for Mistry as his driver, to take the bike instead of the car due to heavy traffic. Mistry was headed towards Dombivli from Thane in a Honda Shine bike.

Traffic police constable G Kumbhar, who was on the spot, said, “The rider rode from the corner of the road to escape heavy traffic. However, the patch was filled with sand and small pebbles which caused the bike to skid and the pillion, unfortunately, fell off on the main road where he came under a truck. Mistry was declared dead on the spot. We immediately called an ambulance and Kalwa police for panchnama, and sent the body for the post-mortem to the Kalwa Hospital.”

According to Kalwa police officials, the victim Mistry was working for his brother’s travel and tours company. He was single and all his family members stayed in Sindhudurg.

Nayak, who escaped unhurt in the accident, said, “Mistry had planned to celebrate his birthday bash on August 13, due to availability of all his friends, and therefore, we were going to finalise a place for the same. I was riding at normal speed but as the truck overtook us in speed, I took the left and the bike skidded. Mistry fell towards the road and was rammed over by a big vehicle.”

Kalwa police registered a case against an unknown vehicle so far.