MUMBAI: A 44-year-old man from Nalasopara died on Sunday after fighting for life for ten days after a hit-and-run accident on July 31 when a speeding water tanker rammed into his two-wheeler in Virar East. 44-year-old man succumbs to injuries 10 days after road accident

According to the police, the incident occurred at 6.30 am on July 31 when Sandeep Shankar Khambe was dropping his 14-year-old daughter, Kanika, at her school in Virar East. When they reached Nagindas Pada, a tanker being driven in the opposite direction hit their bike. The tanker driver fled the spot after the accident, the officer said.

Khambe sustained serious injuries and was rushed to the Sanjeevani hospital in Virar. The passersby told the police that the tanker was being driven at a high speed when the driver lost control of the vehicle and rammed into Khambe’s two-wheeler.

Khambe was later shifted to Chavan Multispeciality Hospital in Kandivali East, where he was undergoing treatment and succumbed to injuries on Sunday. Subsequently, the police registered a case against the unidentified tanker driver on Monday for culpable homicide not amounting to murder under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.