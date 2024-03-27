4,570 illegal structures identified for demolition, 1,687 razed: KDMC to HC

MUMBAI: In an affidavit submitted to the Bombay High Court, the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) revealed the results of its comprehensive survey aimed at identifying illegal constructions. The survey found a total of 4,570 structures within the civic limits deemed as illegal encroachments or structures, slated for demolition. Kalyan, India –January.08 2022.Illegal Structure demolution by KDMC in dombivli in Kalyan, India, on Saturday, January.08 2022. (Photo by Rishikesh Choudhary/ Hindustan Times)

The Corporation disclosed in the affidavit that it has already razed four multi-storied buildings and 1,687 new and existing illegal structures. Moreover, it submitted that it has collected taxes from 28,847 buildings with a caveat that the tax was collected without any prejudice to any actions taken against any illegal constructions. According to the affidavit, action against the other illegal structures will be taken after the election code of conduct is lifted.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The state authorities have, however, stated that there are more illegal structures within the limits of KDMC. According to the survey conducted by revenue authorities between January 30 and March 19, 2024, 7,793 residential structures and 449 commercial structures were identified as illegal in Kalyan Taluka.

The information was shared during a hearing on a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by a local resident Harishchandra Mhatre, alleging the existence of 1.65 lakh illegal structures on lands owned by both the KDMC and the state government within KDMC limits.

The bench of Chief Justice DK Upadhyay and Justice Arif S Doctor acknowledged the gravity of the situation. It said that while immediate action against the structures might not be feasible due to the ensuing parliamentary elections, issuing notices must be considered.

Previously, the Court directed the KDMC to demolish existing illegal structures and prevent future encroachments. In response, the Corporation issued 2,704 notices, declaring 1,004 structures unauthorized, and demolished 2,967 illegal structures. The state, on its part, identified 272 unauthorized constructions on collector’s land.

As per the directives, the KDMC and the collector’s office committed to conducting a comprehensive survey and initiating action under relevant statutes after which the present survey was conducted.

However, challenges have emerged regarding electricity connections to illegal structures. The court in the last hearing directed KDMC and the collector’s office to approach the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd with a request for providing electricity to structures it deemed illegal.

Despite being able to obtain cooperation from the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) for cutting connections, KDMC has submitted that MSEDCL won’t be able to restrict new connections as they are duty bound to provide connections within 7 days of application and requires no NOC from the corporation.

The court will now deliberate on the matter next on July 8.