4/5-star Mumbai hotels to function as facilities for Covid patients from today

As Mumbai’s bed occupancy rates cross 80%, with over 98% of the total number of ICU and ventilator beds being occupied, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday said it has approved two five-star hotels that can be used by private hospitals to admit patients who are not critical. The two private hospitals will make 42 beds available.

According to BMC, more hotels wherein non-critical patients can be admitted will be added to the list in the next few days. Further, in the coming week, BMC plans to set up an additional 2,000 beds (a combination of ICU and oxygen beds).

In a circular, BMC stated, “Step-down facilities-linked hotels shall admit patients referred by linked private hospitals only. They shall be responsible for providing round-the-clock hospitality.”

Also Read | India’s single-day spike went from 1 lakh to over 2 lakh in just 10 days

The circular added, “The hospitals shall charge up to ₹4,000. This includes charge of beds and meals. Additionally, the medical expenses on the patient will be charged separately. In case there are two members from a family, they can share twin sharing room for which the cost will be up to ₹6,000.”

Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said, “Four- or five-star hotels will be extensions of major private hospitals for ... Covid patients. Two hotels will begin with facilities from today [Thursday]. Additionally, 250 Covid-19 beds in Jaslok Hospital will be made available with 40 separate ICU beds by Saturday.”

Chahal added, “In addition to the above, 30 more ICU beds will be added to Seven Hills Hospital today [Thursday]. Further, 1,500 additional beds will be added in the NESCO jumbo centre in the next one week. These beds will mostly be oxygenated.”

Maharashtra recorded 58,952 fresh Covid-19 infections and 278 deaths, pushing the tally to 3,578,160 and toll to 58,804, the ninth straight day of over 50,000 new cases, even as the state began its 15-day curfew from 8pm on Wednesday