47,381 crimes against women in Maharashtra in 2022-23

There were as many as 47,381 crimes against women in Maharashtra in the year ended March 2023, a jump from 45,331 in 2021-22 and 39,526 in 2020-21, according to economic survey data. Crimes against children also increased from 17,232 in 2020-21 to 21,802 in 2022-23. HT Image

Meanwhile, the number of schools in the primary education sector (Class 1-8) went down to 104,781 from 106,338 in 2020-21, with total enrolment dropping to 14.6 million from 15.4 million.

According to the economic survey, 7,521 cases of rape were registered in Maharashtra in 2023, up from 5,954 in 2020-21. The number of crimes against women per lakh female population rose from 66 in 2021-22 to 76 in 2022-23.

As for crimes against children, the number of murders came down from 146 in 2020-21 to 84 in 2022-23. However, cases of child rape increased from 3,458 in 2020-21 to 4,449 in 2022-23. Cases of Kidnapping and abduction also increased from 9555 in 2021 to 12,564 in 2022-23.

The percentage of schools in rural areas went down to 75.1% in 2022-23 from 77.1% in 2020-21. The drop-out ratio in schools from class 1 to class 4 increased from 1% to 5.05% in the same period. The drop-out ratio for class 4 to class 8 increased from 1.53% to 5.72%.