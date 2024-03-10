48 parakeets and seven turtles recovered from 2 trucks in Malegaon

Navi Mumbai: Forest department of Thane division has seized two trucks from Padghe in Bhiwandi, which were smuggling 48 Alexandrine parakeets and seven turtles from Malegaon to Crawford market. Following the seizure, six accused have been arrested, including two were drivers, two cleaners, and two were the consignment receivers. “The names of the accused are not being disclosed in order to not alert the other accused attached to the case,” Rohit Mohite, honorary wildlife warden for Thane district, said. Forest department of Thane district has seized two trucks from Padghe Village near bhiwandi whice were smuggling 48 parakeets and seven turtles,in Thane, in Mumbai, India, on, Saturday. (Praful Gangurde / HT Photo)

After receiving the information, Wildlife Welfare Association (WWA), with Padgha range forest officers, intercepted the trucks and rescued the parakeets and turtles. In the investigations, it has been found that the parakeets and turtles were smuggled from Malegaon. “The further investigations are being done to find those involved in smuggling the protected species from Malegaon,” Mohite added. “January month is the breeding period for the parakeets, and the smugglers climb on the trees and capture the parakeets right from the nest. In some cases, they lay a trap with the help of some food for them and capture with a net. Alexandrine parakeets are very intelligent birds that learn to talk and also respond to questions, which attracts people. Meanwhile, turtle are believed to bring luck. Some also believe that having turtle brings money due to which people keep them at home,” Aditya Patil, President of WWA, said. While the parakeets are native from Malegaon, the turtles are believed to be native to Ganga-Brahmaputra Delta, which were brought to Malegaon before.

All the rescued species are said to be in trauma and would be under the care of WWA till they are fit to be released into the nature. A case has been registered with PAdgha range range forest office.