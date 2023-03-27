Home / Cities / Mumbai News / 48-year-old dies in police custody

48-year-old dies in police custody

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 27, 2023 12:27 AM IST

Mumbai: A 48-year-old man – who had been brought for questioning in a child molestation case – died while in the custody of Bandra Police on Saturday

Mumbai: A 48-year-old man – who had been brought for questioning in a child molestation case – died while in the custody of Bandra Police on Saturday.

HT Image
HT Image

The deceased, identified as Inayat Ali Shehzad Ali Sajan, was detained on Saturday evening in a case related to the physical and sexual assault of a minor, as per sources. While being questioned, he allegedly started to feel suffocated.

The police first offered him some water, the sources added. “However, he still had breathing difficulty, so the cops rushed him to Bhabha Hospital nearby. He passed away while the doctors were attending to him,” they said.

“A resident of Perry Cross Road, the accused had been brought in by the police in a fresh case that was registered earlier this week,” said an officer from Bandra Police Station. “Besides molestation and assault, he was also booked under sections 323 and 328 of the Indian Penal Code in the new case.”

An accidental death report (ADR) was registered in the matter. It states that the doctors said the accused might have suffered from a heart attack.

In 2014, Inayat Ali was arrested in a similar case. At the time, he had molested the grandson of a famous Bollywood actor living in a posh Bandra society. After being caught by the police based on his images captured on CCTV, Inayat Ali then confessed to having molested other children in the area as well.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 28, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out