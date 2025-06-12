48-yr-old injured in hit-and-run on EEH succumbs to injuries

MUMBAI: A 48-year-old man, injured in a hit-and-run on Eastern Express Highway (EEH) between Kanjurmarg and Vikhroli on June 2, succumbed to his injuries on June 8. The Vikhroli police said the deceased, Tejandrasingh Kukreja, was a resident of Nalasopara and had come to Kanjurmarg for some work when he met with the accident. He suffered severe injuries to his head and legs, and after fighting for his life for nine days, breathed his last in Criticare Hospital in Andheri. (Shutterstock)

“We have registered a case against an unknown vehicle driver and have been checking the CCTV footage of the highway from Bhandup to Vikhroli to get a clue about the vehicle involved in the accident,” said senior inspector Suryakant Naiwadi of Vikhroli police station.

According to the police, the incident occurred in the afternoon when Kukreja was travelling from Kanjurmarg towards Vikhroli on his bike. At around 12:45pm, an unknown speeding vehicle hit his bike from behind. The driver did not stop to provide any assistance and sped away from the spot.

A passerby, who found Kukreja lying on the road, alerted people and rushed him to Vir Savarkar Hospital and also informed the police control room. A police team reached the hospital and observing the seriousness of the victim’s injuries, shifted him to Sion Hospital for further treatment.

However, seeing his deteriorating condition, Kukreja’s family shifted him to Criticare Hospital in Andheri on June 4, where he eventually passed away on June 8.