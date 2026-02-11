MUMBAI: A four-year-old boy died on Saturday after an Innova hit him in the parking lot of the Nilayog Virat building in Dhanjiwadi in Malad East. The police said the driver of the car had fought with the boy’s father two months ago, and they are investigating whether the incident was deliberate or an accident. 4-year-old boy killed as car hits him in parking lot

According to the police, the complainant, Sunil Badrinath Jaiswal, 38, the building’s watchman was on duty as a few kids played in the free space in the parking lot on Saturday evening. Jaiswal told the police that around 4:30pm, an Innova drove into the parking lot and hit the child, later identified as Lakshay Singh, who lived with his family on the 9th floor of the building.

“The boy fell down and began crying loudly,” said a police officer from Dindoshi police station. While the Innova left without providing any medical aid to the injured boy, the security guard rushed the injured child to his house after which his relatives took him to the hospital for treatment where he was declared dead, the officer added.

Based on Jaiswal’s complaint, the Dindoshi police registered a case against the driver identified as Sakshay Ramesh Jatara who was booked under sections 106 (1) (causing death due to negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The accused was then produced before the court and was sent to judicial custody at Thane jail.

On Monday while recording the statement of the boy’s father Jayprakash Singh, the police learnt that two months ago, Singh had fought with Jatara over the latter’s rash and reckless driving in the society premises.

“We have recorded the statements of Lakshya’s relatives and added section 105 of the BNS, charging Jatara for culpable homicide not amounting to murder,” said the police officer, adding that they are now investigating whether there was any motive behind the incident.