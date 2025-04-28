Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 28, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

5 cyber frauds from Jaipur, Thane arrested

ByManish Kumar Pathak
Apr 28, 2025 08:00 AM IST

Police said the accused have conspired to dupe several people across the country to the tune of ₹30 crore.

MUMBAI: The Vakola police on Saturday arrested five people from Rajasthan and Thane who were found to be involved in several cyber fraud cases across the country.

(Shutterstock)
(Shutterstock)

The arrested accused were identified as Rajkaran Tanwar, 19, Karan Segar, 19, Mohammad Ansari. 27, Miraj Akram, 24, and Fujeel Ahmed Ansari, 21. Tanwar and Segar are residents of Jaipur, Rajasthan, while the rest are residents of Bhiwandi in Thane.

The latest case that led to their arrests was registered in January after a 26-year-old resident of Santacruz (East) lost 3.4 lakh in a task-based fake job scam. “During investigation, we checked bank account transactions and found the fraud’s account was based in Rajasthan. We sent a police team there and zeroed in on Tanwar and Segar, who we learnt were tasked with transferring funds from one account to another, and then later convert it into cryptocurrency,” said police inspector Amar Patil.

The investigation also revealed that Mohammad Ansari, a Bhiwandi resident, was involved and tasked with operating as many as 70 bank accounts that he did not own. During his interrogation, Ansari shared details of the other two accused, and eventually, they were all taken to custody, said police.

Patil said the arrested accused have conspired to dupe several people across the country to the tune of 30 crore.

In the last four months, three cyber fraud cases were registered in West, East, and North cyber police stations, where the accused duped their victims of 7.27 crore, 41 lakh, and 14 lakh respectively. In the same time, there were also cases registered with the Pune Cyber and cyber police stations in Bilaspur, Chhatisgarh, where the accused duped victims of 22 lakh and 48 lakh respectively.

The five accused were produced before court and remanded to police custody till April 28

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / 5 cyber frauds from Jaipur, Thane arrested
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 28, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On