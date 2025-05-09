THANE: The police on Wednesday registered a case against five men for allegedly gang-raping a 21-year-old woman. Two women involved in the incident were also booked for helping in the crime. 5 men booked for gang-raping 21-year-old woman in Titwala

According to the Titwala police, she was allegedly drugged and raped by the men with the involvement of two of her female friends. Based on the woman’s complaint, the Titwala police have registered a case against the seven individuals.

According to the FIR, She works for a construction company in Kalyan. She was earlier residing at her maternal aunt’s home in Titwala but moved out after an argument and started to stay with her female friends in a nearby area. Ten days later, when she wanted to return to her aunt’s place, one of the friends called her male friend asking for help to drop her home. The male friend brought four of his friends to help carry her luggage. They all set out in a car to her aunt’s house.

In her statement to the police, she said that instead of heading toward her aunt’s place, the men took a different route. When she questioned, she was told that they would first visit a nearby construction site and then drop her home.

“At the construction site, she was suddenly injected with a sedative in the neck and soon thereafter she lost consciousness. She later regained consciousness at a rest house in Kalyan, disoriented and without any clothes,” said a police officer.

“She suspects that she was sexually assaulted by the men when she was unconscious. After four days, one of the accused warned her not to disclose the incident to anyone, threatening to kill her and her family if she did,” the officer added.

The woman confided in her aunt and filed a complaint against her two female friends and the five men at the Titwala police station. The police are investigating the case.