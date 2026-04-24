Beed, A video showing five women recuperating on the floor at a Primary Health Centre following family planning surgery in Maharashtra's Beed district prompted swift intervention on Friday by Health Minister Prakash Abitkar, who ensured they were provided beds. 5 women made to lie on floor post-surgery at Maharashtra PHC; get beds after minister intervenes

Dr Roshan Gaikwad, medical officer of the PHC in Kaij tehsil, confirmed the minister called the centre and directed that the women patients be immediately allotted beds as they recover from the sterilization surgery.

During a recent surgical camp, the government-run health facility, located in a remote area and equipped with only 10 beds, saw 15 women arriving for family planning procedure.

While medical staff managed the surgery, five women were reportedly forced to lie on the floor during their recovery period, sparking concerns over hygiene and patient dignity.

Gaikwad clarified that the staff had initially requested the additional patients to return for the next month's camp due to the lack of beds at the PHC.

"However, the women insisted on the procedure, stating they could not return later as they were scheduled to migrate for work. They provided consent to be treated despite the lack of bedding," he said.

Nearly, 80 per cent of the local population migrate annually for sugarcane cutting.

The situation gained national attention after a private news channel broadcast footage of the women lying on the floor at the health centre.

At around 3 pm, Health Minister Abitkar called the PHC and spoke with one of the patients to verify the ground reality. The patient reportedly informed the minister that while they faced discomfort, the surgery was performed with their consent to avoid missing their migration window.

Following the minister's call, the administration swung into action.

Tehsil unit Health Officer Ashok Gavali visited the facility and immediately sanctioned the procurement of five additional beds.

The health condition of all the 15 women who underwent the sterilization surgery at the PHC was good, said medical officer Gaikwad.

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