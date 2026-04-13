502 structures to be razed along S V Road in Andheri for road-widening

The work is being carried out in three phases under the bottleneck policy of the Development Control and Promotion Regulations [DCPR 33(12B)]. Of the total 502 affected structures, Phase 1 alone accounts for 196 structures between the J P Road junction and Ceasar Road junction. This phase has largely been completed, with only around 10 structures still remaining.

MUMBAI: In a major push to ease congestion in Mumbai’s western suburbs, the BMC has embarked on an ambitious road-widening project along S V Road in Andheri West, targeting a nearly 3-kilometre stretch from J P Road to the Oshiwara river. The project, which involves the removal or relocation of around 500 structures, aims to eliminate one of the most persistent traffic bottlenecks in the area.

A civic official from K West ward said that a unique aspect of the project was that many affected parties had voluntarily stepped forward to shift their structures.

“We have undertaken the widening of S V Road in Andheri near the Versova-Ghatkopar metro line, called the J P Road junction, up to the Ceasar Road junction, where 196 structures were affected,” said the official. “This took two seasons. We demolished 45 structures prior to the monsoon last year, and the remaining ones after the monsoon. We had marked the road line. Rather than the BMC demolishing all the structures, we asked the owners to demolish the structures beyond the road line themselves. Fifty-five structures were moved on their own. The shifting process is still going on.”

The second phase will cover 119 structures between Ceasar Road and Farukh High School near the Kevni Pada petrol pump, while the third phase will extend from Farukh High School to the Oshiwara river, involving 215 structures within the K West ward boundary.

S V Road, a crucial arterial route connecting Bandra to Dahisar, is lined with commercial establishments, many of which are permanent constructions or have unauthorised extensions. These encroachments have long contributed to severe traffic congestion, significantly increasing travel time for commuters.

Once completed, the BMC’s project is expected to dramatically improve traffic flow. Officials estimate that commute time along this stretch of S V Road will reduce from the current 35 minutes to just 15 minutes.

Calling it one of the BMC’s major infrastructure initiatives, K West ward assistant commissioner Chakrapani Alle said, “More than 500 structures are involved. But we have decided to finish all three phases of the road-widening by this December. Phase 1 saw no rehabilitation, as all the structures were unauthorised. Eligibility has not been finalised for Phase 2, but as per the bottleneck policy, the affected parties will be rehabilitated under the Kurar pattern or given alternate accommodation or monetary compensation.”